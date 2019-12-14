I Medici: Sharman ringrazia l'Italia e fa il pieno su Instagram

Immagini da RAI tv

Il post di fine serie dell'attore londinese ha ottenuto quasi 400mila like e oltre 4600 commenti. L'ultima puntata su Rai1 ha avuto in Toscana lo share del 27,5%

393.313 like e 4.630 commenti: davvero niente male il riscontro dell'ultimo post su Instagram di Daniel Sharman. L'attore londinese, alla fine della fiction Rai1 de "I Medici", si dice onorato di aver interpretato Lorenzo il Magnifico dalla giovinezza all'età matura, ringrazia l'Italia per l'ospitalità, i colleghi attori e tutta la "macchina" della serie tv internazionale. Ecco le parole, naturalmente in inglese, di Sharman su Istagram:

That’s it. Lorenzo Medici. 1449-1492. Im so very grateful to have been able to play this man from youth to manhood, all the way to the end. A true honor. He was a courageous, daring, maverick of a man and I’m forever indebted and humbled to have portrayed him. Thank you to Italy for your hospitality. Thank you to The crew and other actors for their beautiful work. The directors who worked to make it happen. The writers who trusted in the last season and dared. Watch the final chapter on @Netflix in 2020.

L'ultima puntata, mercoledì scorso 11 dicembre, ha avuto uno share del 15,7% (3,4 milioni di spettatori), percentuale che in Toscana è salita al 27,5%.