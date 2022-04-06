Heating systems turned off in Florence from 1st April

As a result of the upcoming spring season, some Municipalities of the Metropolitan City of Florence have decided to turn off the heating systems fifteen days before the deadline usually set by the law to do their share in support of the War in Ukraine, with a subsequent increase in the cost of energy. This decision applies to every infrastructure except for health clinics, hospitals and children day-care facilities.

Mayor Dario Nardella has announced it at the Upi Congress in Palazzo Medici Riccardi. During the same meeting, the new president of Upi Toscana, Gianni Lorenzetti has been appointed.

The Mayor has clarified: it is necessary to implement immediate public initiatives to be integrated with the individual activities already carried out autonomously by all citizens, in order to reduce the use of energy from non-sustainable sources. The measure will be adopted by the districts of the urban built-up area (Firenze, Bagno a Ripoli, Calenzano, Sesto, Campi, Scandicci, Signa and Lastra a Signa) and by those outside of it such as Montelupo, Cerreto Guidi, Certaldo, Montespertoli, Pontassieve and Impruneta.

Other municipalities intend to embark upon this path. On the costs of the energetic supplies, Nardella has stated that "for now we do not stop the construction sites, but a governmental intervention is necessary, that on the one hand must give us the resources to cope with the increased cost of raw materials for the companies, but on the other side it must regulate the energy prices. Minister Cingolani said that speculation has occurred in this area and for this reason the Government has to act decisively to stop this shameful activity that cannot be accepted".

As far as the welcoming of Ukrainian refugees is concerned (relationship with schools, agreements with health authorities, refugee reception facilities), Nardella has underlined how it is essential for the Provinces and the Metropolitan Cities “to cooperate among themselves all over the areas and especially to support small municipalities, otherwise the humanitarian emergency will be out of control. The number of the Ukrainian refugees we are seeing today will be nothing compared to the number of those expected in following weeks”.

Nardella has also talked about the reformation of the local institutions "We are sure of the importance to complete the reformation which started with the 2014 Metropolitan Cities Act. After the failed referendum that would have eliminated Provinces, it is now urgent to have regulations to cover both the Metropolitan Cities and the Provinces. The reform of the single text regarding local institutions, now in the hands of the Government, is an opportunity not to be missed".

