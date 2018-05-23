Giuseppe Conte: nel curriculum in inglese la New York University non c'è

Il Curriculum in due lingue sul portale dell'Università di Firenze: l'esperienza che ha suscitato scandalo manca nella traduzione inglese

La polemica sul Curriculum del professore di Diritto Privato, Giuseppe Conte, convocato dal Presidente della Repubblica per l'assegnazione dell'incarico di Presidente del Consiglio, ha suscitato numerose reazioni e riempito nel giorno della vigilia, non solo i Social ma anche le tribune politiche e le cattedre del mondo accademico.

Sul portale della Facoltà fiorentina di Diritto Privato il curriculum è pubblicato e consultabile liberamente ma si presenta in due forme ben distinte tra loro: una versione italiana molto sintetica ed una dettagliata traduzione in inglese. Ma nella versione in lingua -sorpresa- nessun riferimento alla New York University esperienza professionale, dalla quale si è innescato il controllo con verifiche a tappeto sulla vita professionale e non solo del candidato premier.



Una svista? Un mancato aggiornamento? Ma come mai allora aggiornare una versione e non l'altra? Perché la versione italiana è priva di tutti quei riferimenti presenti nella versione inglese che comprende anche le relazioni orali all'interno di convegni e le pubblicazioni? Forse gli interlocutori italiani non meritano la stessa accuratezza?



Sull'opportunità, o meno di inserire alcune esperienze all'interno del proprio curriculum si sono espressi anche gli esperti di reclutamento delle risorse umane, spesso inclini ad arricchire e non alleggerire le proprie frequentazioni, competenze ed esperienze.

Al netto delle osservazioni sollevate dalla stampa internazionale prima, e da quella nazionale poi e dalle precisazioni da parte della maggioranza politica che lo ha segnalato come Primo Ministro, l'esempio di quanto accaduto al professore dell'Università di Firenze fornisce qualche spunto di riflessione.



Sul portale Unifi.it è possibile trovare il CV di Conte "Professore ordinario, a tempo definito, di Diritto privato I e Diritto privato II. Ha approfondito i suoi studi alla Yale University, alla New York University, al Girton College (Cambridge), alla Duquesne University, a Parigi, a Vienna. Ha tenuto corsi monografici e integrativi di Diritto privato presso le Facoltà di Giurisprudenza dell'Università di Roma III, della LUMSA, dell'Università di Sassari e presso l'Università di Malta. Ha insegnato Istituzioni di Diritto privato e di Diritto civile presso la Facoltà di Giurisprudenza dell'Università di Sassari. Nel luglio 2002 ha conseguito l'idoneità quale professore ordinario per l'insegnamento di Diritto privato". Questa la versione italiana che appare una sintesi estrema del più dettagliato CV tradotto in inglese.



La versione inglese è infatti arricchita, ma non compare quell'esperienza presso la New York University che tanto clamore ha suscitato in queste ore precedenti all'incontro con Sergio Mattarella "Giuseppe Conte is professor of private law in the University of Florence, where he is also planning to hold a course in European private law. He has a First Class degree in Law from the University of Roma “La Sapienza”. He taught (seminars, integrative lessons, etc.) and carried out scientific researches on Institutes in private law (1988), civil law (academic year 1993-’94) and agrarian law (academic years 1988-’89 and 1996-’97) at the University of Roma “La Sapienza”. He was scholarship holder at the Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR) in 1992-’93. In 1992-’93 he studied North American contractual law at the Yale University in New Haven (U.S.A.) and carried out researches at the Duquesne University in Pittsburgh (PA-U.S.A.). In autumn 1992 he studied at the International Kultur Institut in Vienna. In the academic years 1996-’97 and 1997-’98 he held an integrative course on Institutes in private law at the University of “Roma Tre”. In the academic years 1996-’97 and 1997-’98 he held an integrative course on Institutes in private law at the University of Roma LUMSA. In the academic year 1997-’98 he held a monographic course entitled “Non-profit corporations” at the University of Sassari. In 1997 he taught an international course entitled “European Contract and Banking Law” at the University of Malta. In the academic year 1997-’98 he won the competition for researcher of private law (N01X) at the University of Florence, where he started teaching from 14.04.98. In 1998 he was appointed member of the “Commission for the amendment of the first book of the civil code”, designated by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Department of Foreign Affairs, with the aim to introduce a homogeneous juridical discipline of non-profit corporations and of the social enterprise in the first book of the civil code. In 1998-’99 he undertook, under the sponsorship of the CNR and the supervision of prof. Guido Alpa, a pilot project in Italy: a course in Institutes in private law introduced through internet and directed to selected students of the final year of the secondary schools. In the academic year 1999-2000 he taught Institutes in private law and civil law as supply professor at the University of Sassari. In 2000 he obtained the qualification as professor of second sector at the N01X competition of the University of Naples. In the academic year 2001-’02 he taught private law as assistant at the University of Florence (decree of appointment n. 992 of 10.10.01). In 2002 he carried out scientific researches at the Girton College in Cambridge. He is member of the editorial staff for the Juridical Encyclopaedia / Updating of the Institute of the Italian Encyclopaedia (Treccani), with regards to the subjects of civil law and commercial law. In 2002 he won the qualification as full professor of private law in the competition organized by the University of Naples. In the academic year 2003-’04 he taught Private law II and Civil law at the University of Florence. In the academic year 2003-’04 he taught Commercial law at the University of Rome “San Pio V”. From 1994 to 1998 he practised law at the studio of prof. avv. Renato Scognamiglio (Rome), specializing in civil law and labour law. From 1999 to 2002 he practised law at the studio of Gianni, Origoni & Partners – Linklaters and Alliance (now Gianni, Origoni, Grippo and Partners –Rome-), specializing in civil and commercial law. In 2002 he opened a new law firm with prof. avv. Guido Alpa (Rome) where he is practising mainly civil, commercial and arbitral law. He is member of the Association Henri Capitant des amis de la culture juridique française".