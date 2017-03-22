Spari a Londra davanti al Parlamento

LIVE: Police shoot terrorist outside British parliament, people rammed with car

Il Parlamento è stato sigillato, sospesa la seduta in corso

Alle 14 e 40 la Polizia è stata allertata per alcuni colpi di arma da fuoco presso la Camera dei Comuni.

"Intorno alle 2,40 del pomeriggio siamo stati allertati per un incidente a Westminster Bridge. Il caso viene trattato come incidente d'arma da fuoco" questo iIl Tweet della Polizia locale che parla di un intervento presso il Westminster Bridge. La Metropolitana è stata chiusa.



Testimonianze controverse nei primi istanti, la ricostruzione dell'accaduto inizialmente confusa ha visto le forze di polizia sul posto impegnate in due interventi: il soccorso ad un agente aggredito ed il soccorso ad alcuni passanti rimasti feriti da un'auto in corsa sul Westminster Bridge.

Le forze di sicurezza hanno messo in salvo la Premier britannica Theresa May ed hanno circoscritto l'area coinvolta.



Alle 16 e 30 la Metropolitan Police twitta: "Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise".

Scotland Yard avvisa la popolazione: "Police are asking people to avoid the following areas: Parliament Square; Whitehall; Westminster Bridge; Lambeth Bridge; Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube.

This is to allow the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident. Police were called at approximately 14:40 hours to reports of an incident in Westminster Bridge, SW1. It is being treated as a firearms incident. Officers - including firearms officers - remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise. We thank the public for their assistance".

La notizia giunta negli Stati Uniti d'America ha portato ad un summit urgente convocato dal Presidente Trump.



In aggiornamento