La ricetta della peperonata

Sicuri che sia solo un contorno?

Esperti, appassionati di cucina, food bloggers, professionisti e non, ognuno ha la sua personale interpretazione della ricetta della peperonata con mille accortezze, sfumature e procedimenti diversi. Come districarsi in questo mare di dubbi e alternative: si devono usare i peperoni gialli, rossi o verdi? vanno tagliati a listarelle o tocchetti? vanno spellati? bisogna usare la cipolla o l’aglio? e il pomodoro? la peperonata deve essere piccante o dolce? va servita calda o fredda?

A tutti questi interrogativi non credo ci sia una risposta univoca, se non la regola d’oro di seguire il proprio gusto! Quel che è certo è che non è un piatto banale e che da sola o abbinata ad altre pietanze può darvi grandi soddisfazioni!

Questa è la mia versione!

Ingredienti:

300 g cipolla rossa di tropea

800 g peperoni rossi (puliti e privati della parte centrale)

800 g peperoni gialli (puliti e privati della parte centrale)

200 g passata di pomodoro

olio di oliva q.b.

sale e pepe q.b.

1 peperoncino rosso secco piccante (opzionale)

100 g basilico

1 spicchio d’aglio

Per prima cosa sbucciate i peperoni: o sui fornelli o nel forno:

1) sulla fiamma: mettete il peperone intero sullo spargifiamma e giratelo da tutti i lati finchè non sarà abbrustolita tutta la pelle. Una volta che la pelle è diventata nera, toglietelo dal fuoco e mettete i peperoni ancora caldi in una busta di carta gialla o di plastica per alimenti, aspettate 10 minuti e staccate quindi la pelle dalla polpa;

2) nel forno: spennellate i peperoni interi con dell’olio di oliva e disponeteli su una teglia ben oleata. Accendete il forno a 220 °C e infornate il tutto per massimo 30 minuti. La pelle andrà a gonfiarsi e si staccherà meglio una volta terminata la cottura.

Una volta tolta la pelle aprite i peperoni ed eliminate i semini e le coste bianche. Tagliateli a listarelle (lunghezza 5 cm spessore 1 cm).

Sbucciate la cipolla e tagliatela a rondelle sottili, dividetele a metà e avrete delle striscioline lunghe più o meno quanto le listarelle di peperoni.

Sbucciate uno spicchio d’aglio, mettete in una casseruola capiente la cipolla a rosolare nell’olio e lo spicchio d’aglio. Quando la cipolla sarà appassita, aggiungete i peperoni e coprite con un coperchio. Lasciate insaporire per 15 minuti, eliminate l’aglio e aggiungete il pomodoro, il peperoncino, aggiustate di sale e pepe. Lasciate cuocere finché non si saranno addensati i liquidi. Non dovrà essere brodosa.

Servite tiepida o fredda con foglie di basilico fresco. Noi la mangiamo con una bella fetta di pane. E’ ottima per accompagnare arrosti, per condire la pasta o addirittura la pizza.

Peperonata, sure it's just a side dish?!?!?

Experienced, passionate about cooking, food bloggers, professional or not, everyone has his own interpretation of the recipe for peperonata with a thousand attentions, roules and different procedures. Finding your way around in this sea of doubts and alternatives: you must use the yellow pepper, red or green? are to be cut into strips or chunks? go bare wires? you have to use the onion or garlic? and the tomato? the peperonata must be spicy or sweet? should be served hot or cold?

To all these questions I don't think there's a clear answer, if not the golden rule to follow your own taste! What is certain is that it is not a trivial and that alone or combined with other foods can give you great satisfaction!

This is my version!

Ingredients:

300 g red onion

800 g red peppers (cleaned and deprived of central part)

800 g yellow peppers (cleaned and deprived of central part)

200 g tomato puree

olive oil to taste

salt and pepper to taste

1 hot dried chili (optional)

100 g Basil

1 clove of garlic

First, peel the peppers: either on the stove or in the oven:

1)put the whole pepper on the flame spreader and turn it on all sides until browned all over the skin. Once the skin has become black, remove from heat and place the peppers still hot in a yellow paper (bag for bread) or plastic food bag, wait 10 minutes and then remove the skin from the flesh;

2) in the oven: brush the whole peppers with olive oil and arrange on a well-oiled baking pan. Preheat the oven to 220° C and bake for 30 minutes maximum. The skin will swell and will come off better when finished cooking.

After removing the skin open the peppers and remove the seeds and white ribs. Cut into strips (length 5 cm thickness 1 cm).

Peel the onion and cut it into thin slices, cut them in half and you will have more or less as long strips the strips of peppers.

Peel a clove of garlic, put into a large casserole onion to fry in oil and the garlic. When the onion is soft, add the peppers and cover with a lid. Cook for 15 minutes, remove the garlic and add the tomato, pepper, season with salt and pepper. Simmer until they have thickened liquids. Should not be liquid.

Serve warm or cold with fresh basil leaves. We eat with a slice of bread. It's great to accompany roasts, pasta or even pizza.