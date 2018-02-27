Al Viper Theatre di Firenze arrivano i Progressive Heroes!

GIZMODROME feat. Stewart Copeland, Adrian Belew, Mark King, Vittorio Cosma. STICK MEN feat. Tony Levin, Pat Mastelotto, Markus Reuter.

Tutto in un fine settimana, venerdì 2 e sabato 3 marzo. Nelle due serate vedremo salire sul palco mostri sacri del rock come Stewart Copeland, Adrian Belew, Mark King, Tony Levin, Pat Mastelotto…



Inaugura venerdì 2 marzo (ore 21 – biglietto 25 euro) l’unica data italiana dei GIZMODROME, super-band formata da Stewart Copeland dei Police, Adrian Belew dei King Crimson, Mark King dei Level 42 e il tastierista italiano Vittorio Cosma, ex componente di PFM e collaboratore storico di Elio e Le Storie Tese.



In primo piano l’album eponimo “GIZMODROME”, uscito lo scorso autunno e accolto dagli osanna di critica e pubblico. Un disco che combina un karma musicale istantaneo, riportando il pubblico a quando la musica rock veniva suonata da musicisti unici, quando l'audacia era un must, quando ascoltare un album era un'esperienza da godersi dal primo all'ultimo brano. In studio vigeva una sola regola: tutto è permesso.



Registrato a Milano e prodotto da Claudio Dentes, “GIZMODROME” è una combinazione di tutto ciò che ha reso famosi i quattro musicisti. Il genio nervoso di Copeland alla batteria, l'incredibile basso di Mark King, le chitarre e le parti vocali di Adrian Belew…



Il week-end all-star del Viper continua sabato 3 marzo (ore 21 – biglietto 18 euro) con gli STICK MEN, super-band votata al rock progressive che allinea la sezione ritmica dei King Crimson, Pat Mastelotto e Tony Levin, e il mago della touch guitar Markus Reuter. L’occasione è data dal “Prog Noir Tour 2018”, dal titolo dall’ultimo album. In scaletta tanti omaggi al repertorio del Re Cremisi.

GIZMODROME - Make it clear: Gizmodrome is a band, not a studio project!

Gizmodrome is the brainchild of four musicians who have all reached the commanding heights of their profession and who are all very much committed to this band. It’s not meant to be a oneoff side project but the beginning of something truly unique and exciting.

The name is actually set together out of: 1. Gizmo, which is a gadget and stands for the excitement, creativity and joy of this band 2. d’Rome, which is a secret hint that band and album arise in Italy To establish these four incredible musicians as a band it’s also key to consider their individual careers and make people aware of this high quality “All-Star-Band” by using their faces on the cover as well as their names.

With a collective CV that includes The Police, Level 42, King Crimson, David Bowie, Frank Zappa, Talking Heads and PFM just for starters, Gizmodrome is hardly your average new band on the block. But the spirit of adventure and camaraderie that characterizes their music – a cosmopolitan blend of progressive rock and a pinch of punk with a heavy twist of avant-garde humour – is reﬂected in the unlikely origins of the group. Gizmodrome is unpredictable and pioneering and they’ve created one of the most exciting and versatile albums of 2017. Stewart Copeland is known for his exceptional drum style with The Police. He is obviously the wild talent behind the drums but in Gizmodrome he also takes the role of main singer. The combined voices of King and Belew – both experienced lead singers in their own right – have been deployed as the choral dream team. The chorus lines and other melodic hooks provided by their impromptu vocal partnership is another key part of the band’s largely accidental formula.



STICK MEN - PROG NOIR TOUR 2018 - Featuring Tony Levin (Chapman Stick) and Pat Mastelotto (drums) the powerhouse rhythm section of KING CRIMSON joined by Markus Reuter on guitar. Band feature some incredible King Crimson tunes.

Stick Men is a rock trio like no other. Playing instruments not seen or heard every day, and writing captivating and challenging music, they embody the tradition of progressive rock.

Stick Men are a progressive rock band created from musicians with extensive experience playing together. Pat Mastelotto and Tony Levin are the rhythm section of the legendary band King Crimson. Mastelotto is in demand all over the world as the premier drummer for progressive rock. Levin plays the unusual instrument, the 12 string Chapman Stick, in Crimson, and with Peter Gabriel and others. Markus Reuter is a composer/guitarist who designed and plays his own unique touch style guitar.

ABBONAMENTO – E’ disponibile un abbonamento per entrambi i concerti al prezzo speciale di 36 euro. Biglietti e abbonamento sono in vendita nei punti www.boxofficetoscana.it/punti-vendita e online su www.boxol.it (tel. 055 210804) e www.ticketone.it (tel. 892101).